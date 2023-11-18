Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $11.19 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 126,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,506 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $11,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 298.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF stock opened at $85.83 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a twelve month low of $78.54 and a twelve month high of $92.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

