Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $11.14 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Danaher by 19.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Danaher by 76.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 14.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Danaher by 135.9% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 20,320 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on Danaher

Danaher Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $207.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $281.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.