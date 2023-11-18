Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $10.47 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,592 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,232 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $10,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the first quarter valued at about $31,676,265,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 267.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MMM opened at $95.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.09 and a 200-day moving average of $99.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. 3M has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $130.02.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMM. HSBC began coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.30.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

