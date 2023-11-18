Burney Co. Increases Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Pool were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Pool by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pool during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 65.4% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Pool during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pool during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $350.22 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $295.95 and a 1 year high of $423.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $350.71. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.96.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.50. Pool had a return on equity of 39.98% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Pool’s payout ratio is 31.84%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pool in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $385.70.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

