Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 813,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,660 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.63% of Carlisle Companies worth $208,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 16,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 226,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,189,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,983 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,383,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of CSL stock opened at $273.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.18. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $289.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.11. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 23.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $325.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.14.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

