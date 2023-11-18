Burney Co. Sells 400 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Burney Co. lessened its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 67,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $505,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 72,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 97,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total transaction of $5,244,720.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James Louis Hamalainen sold 68,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $3,723,477.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,240.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 97,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total transaction of $5,244,720.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 542,051 shares of company stock valued at $29,282,539 over the last ninety days. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AEL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

AEL opened at $54.70 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a twelve month low of $31.57 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.64 and a 200-day moving average of $49.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.92.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.77. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $266.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

