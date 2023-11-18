Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,365,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,562 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $210,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Regal Rexnord by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Regal Rexnord by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,674,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,696 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $666,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 12,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 263,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,023,000 after purchasing an additional 20,095 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RRX opened at $115.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.45 and a 200-day moving average of $141.55. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1-year low of $97.18 and a 1-year high of $166.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. Regal Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently -777.78%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RRX. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

In other Regal Rexnord news, Director Theodore D. Crandall acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.77 per share, with a total value of $201,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,207 shares in the company, valued at $625,479.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP John Avampato sold 8,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $1,279,471.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,653.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Theodore D. Crandall bought 2,000 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.77 per share, with a total value of $201,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,207 shares in the company, valued at $625,479.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

