Burney Co. Makes New Investment in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Robbins Farley bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $56.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.36 and a 52 week high of $85.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.76 and its 200 day moving average is $64.00. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.071 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 117.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.60.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

