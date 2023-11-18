Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 419,861 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,621,605 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419,861 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.87% of eBay worth $206,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in eBay by 272.2% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $213,394.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,737.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

EBAY stock opened at $40.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.71. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $52.23. The firm has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on eBay from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on eBay in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.47.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

