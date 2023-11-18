Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Bought by Burney Co.

Burney Co. grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 31.3% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 12,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE PIPR opened at $154.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.52. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $120.97 and a one year high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $289.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.40 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 12.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.28%.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

