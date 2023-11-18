Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,117,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 181,728 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.41% of Bunge Global worth $199,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 242.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in Bunge Global in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bunge Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge Global during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on BG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.14.

Bunge Global Stock Performance

Shares of BG opened at $106.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.99. Bunge Global SA has a 1 year low of $87.86 and a 1 year high of $116.59.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.61%. Bunge Global’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Bunge Global’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

