Burney Co. Has $632,000 Stock Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Burney Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new position in ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ABM Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,591,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,824,000 after purchasing an additional 27,901 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 0.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 6.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 2.1% in the second quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 234,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,002,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Price Performance

ABM Industries stock opened at $41.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.78. ABM Industries Incorporated has a one year low of $37.61 and a one year high of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.11.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 24.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $279,004.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,596. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABM shares. StockNews.com raised ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on ABM Industries from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on ABM Industries from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on ABM Industries in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

