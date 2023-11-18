Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $181.52 Million Stock Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 0.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,672,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $181,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENS has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair cut EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on EnerSys from $119.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th.

EnerSys Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $88.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.83 and a 200-day moving average of $97.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.52. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $71.15 and a fifty-two week high of $113.34.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.38 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 6.51%. EnerSys’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EnerSys will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.44%.

EnerSys Profile

(Free Report)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.