Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,810 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 1.61% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May worth $8,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 3.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 9.2% in the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 114.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 3.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

PMAY stock opened at $30.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.71 and a 200 day moving average of $29.59. The company has a market capitalization of $559.43 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

