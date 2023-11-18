Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Reduces Stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,793 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.50% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $9,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 98,060.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,650,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,217,000 after buying an additional 10,639,529 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,514,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,677,000 after acquiring an additional 307,743 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,879,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,465,000 after acquiring an additional 23,740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,234,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,773,000 after acquiring an additional 14,657 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,210,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,160,000 after acquiring an additional 27,215 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IFRA opened at $37.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.46 and a 200 day moving average of $37.72.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.