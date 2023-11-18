SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,313 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $9,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 31.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,370,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,355,000 after purchasing an additional 325,181 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 131.4% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BILS opened at $99.33 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $99.02 and a 52-week high of $99.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.25.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

