Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 111,208 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,380,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,208 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $191,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COMT. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2,847.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,082,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,129,000 after buying an additional 1,045,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,597,000 after buying an additional 842,486 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,076,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,119,000 after buying an additional 534,386 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $16,895,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 360.5% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 138,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after buying an additional 191,404 shares during the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock opened at $27.21 on Friday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $24.98 and a 12 month high of $38.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.52. The stock has a market cap of $775.49 million, a PE ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 0.53.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

