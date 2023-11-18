American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stake Boosted by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,264 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $9,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXP. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 135,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $23,534,000 after purchasing an additional 75,821 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in American Express by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,390 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $21,494,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in American Express by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in American Express by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 58,477 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 14,914 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP opened at $162.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $118.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $182.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.74.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 22.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.25.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

