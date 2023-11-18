Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $11,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,375,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,546,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,848 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Blackstone by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,668,954,000 after purchasing an additional 798,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Blackstone by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,157,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,419,249,000 after purchasing an additional 332,962 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,081,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,216,151,000 after purchasing an additional 790,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $695,952,000 after purchasing an additional 522,561 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.22.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at $347,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at $347,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $435,708.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,934.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,812,942 shares of company stock worth $128,543,218. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:BX opened at $104.96 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $116.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.32 and a 200 day moving average of $97.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.10, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 134.45%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

