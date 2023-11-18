The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 23,144 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $9,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $25,029,697,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $34,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $35.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $36.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.01.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMB has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

