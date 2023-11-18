Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 2,509 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 457,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $229,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Whale Capital LLP increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 39.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,595,000 after buying an additional 24,622 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 444,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,309,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.7% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 8.0% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 85,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,726,000 after buying an additional 6,314 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total transaction of $6,873,222.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,338,329.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total transaction of $6,873,222.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,338,329.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total transaction of $11,696,419.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.6 %

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $463.69 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.50 and a 1-year high of $564.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $434.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $474.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. The company had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDXX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.14.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

