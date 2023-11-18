Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $11,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADI. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.46.

Shares of ADI opened at $183.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.62 and its 200-day moving average is $180.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $200.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.74%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

