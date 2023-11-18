Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $228.85 Million Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 929,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,288 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.51% of Constellation Brands worth $228,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 137,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.7% during the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 14,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 440.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 238,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,626,000 after acquiring an additional 194,149 shares during the period. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.38.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 136,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total transaction of $33,036,421.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 681,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,177,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $235.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.12 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

