Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,792,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,621 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $185,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $1,000,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,221,143.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $301,172.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,436. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $1,000,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,191 shares in the company, valued at $10,221,143.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,275,672. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 1.8 %

RCL opened at $105.54 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $47.91 and a one year high of $112.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.22 and its 200-day moving average is $93.23. The company has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 2.45.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.42. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RCL. Barclays reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. HSBC began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

