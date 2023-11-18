Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,549,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,921 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $226,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CARR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 29.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 40.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 23.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 22.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 10.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,078,000 after purchasing an additional 75,622 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CARR. Argus lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America lowered Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.63.

Carrier Global Stock Up 1.0 %

CARR opened at $53.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $60.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.45.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.48%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.