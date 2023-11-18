Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,923,985 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,619 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.57% of D.R. Horton worth $234,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Price Performance

D.R. Horton stock opened at $128.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.26. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.20 and a 1 year high of $132.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 3.05.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on D.R. Horton

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.