Veritable L.P. Has $858,000 Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Veritable L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,272.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $390.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $364.98 and a 1-year high of $448.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $397.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $401.74.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TDY shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $495.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $423.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $503.86.

In related news, Director Jane Cecile Sherburne sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.77, for a total value of $813,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,641.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jane Cecile Sherburne sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.77, for a total value of $813,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,641.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 45,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.13, for a total transaction of $18,933,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at $81,583,118.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,717 shares of company stock worth $26,140,340 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

