Veritable L.P. Raises Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRSK. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.23.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $237.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.74 and a fifty-two week high of $249.26. The stock has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a PE ratio of 69.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.34.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. The business had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total value of $1,510,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,806,833.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total value of $1,510,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,806,833.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.63, for a total transaction of $370,859.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,151 shares in the company, valued at $10,556,029.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,532 shares of company stock worth $2,254,750 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Featured Stories

