L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. decreased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,499,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,703,000 after acquiring an additional 480,610 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,691,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,558,000 after acquiring an additional 339,806 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,556,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,145,000 after acquiring an additional 34,726 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,604,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,184,000 after acquiring an additional 485,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,332,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,726,000 after acquiring an additional 41,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,725,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,885.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:LHX opened at $185.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.53. The company has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.25 and a 52-week high of $230.73.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Citigroup started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.75.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

