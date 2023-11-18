Veritable L.P. Cuts Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Veritable L.P. lowered its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 11.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 73.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 43.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 14,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 187.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENTG. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Entegris from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Entegris in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Entegris from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.13.

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $102.86 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $114.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 77.92, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

Insider Activity at Entegris

In related news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $182,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

