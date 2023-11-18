Veritable L.P. Buys Shares of 7,432 GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Veritable L.P. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Argus started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

GEHC opened at $73.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.31 and a 200-day moving average of $73.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.00 and a 1-year high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Further Reading

