TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. reduced its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,664 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,243,924,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $519,894,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in TC Energy by 78.6% during the first quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,387,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $481,187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449,857 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in TC Energy by 80.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,070,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $430,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in TC Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of TC Energy from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC lowered TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $36.72 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $49.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -611.92, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.86.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. Research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4,583.33%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

