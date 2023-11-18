Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,452,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.58% of Nucor worth $238,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 15,470.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.56.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE stock opened at $156.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.70. The stock has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.64. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $129.46 and a 1 year high of $182.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.50 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.34%.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Further Reading

