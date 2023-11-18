Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 6,875 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,287,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,875 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $240,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% during the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 11,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.5% during the first quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% during the first quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.64.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ECL opened at $184.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.87 and its 200 day moving average is $176.79. The company has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.04. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.13 and a 12-month high of $191.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. Research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

