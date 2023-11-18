Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,420 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $31,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Qorvo by 16.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 347,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,407,000 after purchasing an additional 48,167 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Qorvo by 183.9% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Qorvo by 2.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Qorvo in the second quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Qorvo by 8.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $220,342.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,698.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 8,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total value of $880,803.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,665,171.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $220,342.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,698.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $94.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.95. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $80.62 and a one year high of $114.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.48.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

