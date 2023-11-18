Citigroup Inc. Purchases 50,746 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 584,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,746 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $39,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Centene by 1,401.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after buying an additional 43,247 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Centene by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Centene by 104.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 22,382 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Centene during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Centene by 10.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Trading Down 0.8 %

CNC stock opened at $72.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.49. Centene Co. has a one year low of $60.83 and a one year high of $87.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.39.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CNC

About Centene

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.