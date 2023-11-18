Citigroup Inc. Raises Stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 248,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,806 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Atlassian worth $41,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 53.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.35, for a total value of $469,723.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 191,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,229,100.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total value of $1,519,393.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,748 shares in the company, valued at $42,543,008.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.35, for a total transaction of $469,723.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 191,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,229,100.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 348,649 shares of company stock valued at $67,062,512 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.19.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $184.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $113.86 and a 1-year high of $215.77.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

