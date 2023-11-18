Citigroup Inc. Has $40.13 Million Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Snap-on worth $40,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 968.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,349,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,881,000 after buying an additional 4,849,325 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $112,490,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the second quarter worth $108,803,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 7,194.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,551,000 after buying an additional 237,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the second quarter worth $28,847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Performance

NYSE:SNA opened at $277.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $259.80 and its 200-day moving average is $266.39. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $220.21 and a 1-year high of $297.26.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 35.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total value of $1,269,233.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,775,951.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total value of $1,269,233.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,775,951.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total value of $5,699,656.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,506 shares in the company, valued at $180,068,148.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNA. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.17.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

