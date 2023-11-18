Citigroup Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 92.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 616,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,861 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.29% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $38,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 301,721.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 364,971,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,591,757,000 after acquiring an additional 364,850,925 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 106,674.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,687,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,674,139 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 755.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,175,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687,586 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,571,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $737,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199,658 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 265.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,384,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457,193 shares during the period.

EWJ stock opened at $62.35 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.27 and a fifty-two week high of $64.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

