Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,878 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Williams-Sonoma worth $35,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,105,000 after acquiring an additional 9,994 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 860.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 90,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,325,000 after acquiring an additional 81,069 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.28.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $1,406,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,630,201.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $271,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,554,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $1,406,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,238 shares in the company, valued at $7,630,201.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,496,290 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $178.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.35. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.44 and a fifty-two week high of $181.46.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 61.68% and a net margin of 11.99%. Analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.