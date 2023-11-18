Citigroup Inc. Has $40.25 Million Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 369,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 95,169 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.22% of Steel Dynamics worth $40,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $110.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.47. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.55 and a 1-year high of $136.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.07). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.90%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $517,549.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,097,810.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.