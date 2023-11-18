Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 799,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 134,411 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of FirstEnergy worth $31,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 42,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE FE opened at $37.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.18 and a 52 week high of $43.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.18.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This is a boost from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 205.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Get Our Latest Report on FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading

