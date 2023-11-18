Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $41,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 26.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 38 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MTD. StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,302.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann acquired 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,748.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,049.05 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $928.49 and a 1-year high of $1,615.97. The stock has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,061.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,216.01.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $0.17. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 1,852.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $942.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.18 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.