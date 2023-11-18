JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 2,593.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,579,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,484,166 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 2.32% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $38,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 23.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 6,437 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 118,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 8,367 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 56,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on JBGS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Performance

Shares of JBGS opened at $13.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.98 and its 200-day moving average is $14.83. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $21.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -136.36%.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

