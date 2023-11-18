iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 151,425 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $40,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 204.7% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $223.60 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.42 and a 1 year high of $255.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $219.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.12.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

