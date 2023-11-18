Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Holdings Lowered by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 117,401 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of Emerson Electric worth $34,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $11,415,340,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $13,510,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,121,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EMR opened at $89.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.78. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $100.62. The company has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 9.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.11.

In related news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Emerson Electric news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

