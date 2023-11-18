Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 43.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,452 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,860 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.21% of Best Buy worth $38,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,612,957 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,535,106,000 after buying an additional 223,536 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Best Buy by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,152,129 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $803,778,000 after buying an additional 123,256 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Best Buy by 32.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $773,724,000 after buying an additional 2,409,006 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,218,968 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $329,735,000 after buying an additional 27,257 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $338,235,000 after buying an additional 236,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBY. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Best Buy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.93.

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,066.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $551,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,321.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,066.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $68.22 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.16. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.34%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

