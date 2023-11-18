VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 147,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,645 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $33,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 2.7% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 41,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,735,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 14.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in VeriSign by 1.8% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the first quarter valued at about $1,605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.40, for a total value of $26,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,160.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.40, for a total value of $26,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,160.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 589 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.85, for a total transaction of $115,355.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,360,522. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Price Performance

Shares of VRSN opened at $210.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.93. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.44 and a 1-year high of $229.72. The stock has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 0.94.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.31 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.38% and a negative return on equity of 45.68%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRSN. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Stories

