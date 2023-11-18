Citigroup Inc. Purchases 1,894,247 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 113.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,565,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,894,247 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $35,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Amcor by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Amcor by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 247,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amcor by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 36,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Amcor by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial & Tax Architects LLC grew its position in shares of Amcor by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 25,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Arun Nayar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $282,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,676.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amcor Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $9.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average is $9.61. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $12.78.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. Equities research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMCR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Articles

