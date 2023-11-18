Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 192.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 717,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 472,432 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $37,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alliant Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,504,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,114,000 after acquiring an additional 799,601 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Alliant Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,148 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alliant Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,411,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,410,000 after acquiring an additional 164,764 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,599,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,383,000 after acquiring an additional 95,527 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNT opened at $49.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.43. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $45.15 and a 1-year high of $57.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.06%.

LNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

